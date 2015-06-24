UPDATE 1-Chevron selling 40 pct stakes in two more Nigerian oil blocks

(Adds background)
LAGOS, June 24 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp
said on Wednesday it was selling its 40 percent stakes
in two more Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks, Oil
Mining Leases (OML) 86 and 88 in the Niger Delta area.
Chevron in February completed the sale of its 40 percent
stakes in two Nigerian shallow water offshore oil blocks, OML 83
and 85, to local firm First Exploration & Petroleum Development
Company Limited (First E&P).
Oil theft, pipeline vandalism and uncertainty over taxes in
Nigeria's proposed oil bill, which is still in the making, has
been holding back billions of dollars in investment, especially
in capital-intensive deepwater offshore blocks, leading some
multinational upstream firms to sell them.
Last year, Oando completed the acquisition of
ConocoPhillips's upstream oil and gas business in
Nigeria.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Clarke)