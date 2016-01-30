Coca-Cola buys stake in Nigerian juice and dairy firm Chi

Telecoms company Avaya files for bankruptcy
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.
LAGOS Jan 30 The Coca-Cola Company has bought a 40-percent stake in Nigerian juice and dairy firm Chi Ltd from unlisted European firm TGI Group, both companies said in a statement on Saturday.
Coca-Cola "intends to increase ownership within three years, subject to regulatory approvals", the statement said.
It gave no valuation for the deal but an industry source said Coca-Cola was paying a "triple-digit-million-dollar" amount for the 40-percent stake. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Louise Ireland)
Jan 19 A federal judge is expected to block a proposed deal between health insurer Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp as soon as Thursday, the New York Post reported, citing sources.
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 U.S. regulators are expected on Thursday to close a six-month-old investigation into the death of a man whose Tesla collided with a truck while he was using its semi-autonomous driving system and not seek a vehicle recall, according to a source briefed on the matter.