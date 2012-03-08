INSIGHT-Nigeria oil corruption highlighted by audits

* Two audits obtained by Reuters show missing billions
* Committees, probes and audits have not spurred action
* Lack of political will to change status quo
By Joe Brock and Tim Cocks
ABUJA/LAGOS, March 8 Jolted by a public
outcry since the start of the year, Nigeria's government has
announced a series of measures to address oil industry
corruption in the world's eighth biggest producer. It is an
issue that may come to define Goodluck Jonathan's presidency.
An important supplier to the United States because of the
oil's high gasoline content, Nigeria has attracted billions of
dollars of investments from the world's top oil companies. Yet
poverty in Africa's second biggest economy is rising, with
almost 100 million people living on less than $1 a day, data
released last month shows. The percentage of Nigerians living in
absolute poverty - those who can afford only the bare essentials
of food, shelter and clothing - has risen to around 60 percent.
Two recent audits of the oil industry reviewed by Reuters
show billions of dollars in irregularities despite years of
government promises to clean it up.
In January hundreds of thousands of Nigerians took part in
the biggest protests in the history of Africa's most populous
nation. Sparked by a hike in state-subsidised petrol prices, the
protests were fuelled by anger at the graft that has for decades
channeled oil wealth into the pockets of a minority. Corruption
has left oil-dependent Nigeria unable to cater for its basic
health, infrastructure or education needs.
Goodluck Jonathan won a presidential election last year that
observers said was Nigeria's cleanest since the end of military
rule in 1999. Many voters had hopes that he would root out
corruption. Amongst the actions announced by Oil Minister
Diezani Allison-Madueke in January was the hiring of two
accounting firms to audit the industry.
But even as the minister was announcing the new measures,
auditors working for the Nigeria Extractive Industries
Transparency Initiative (NEITI) - a government-funded watchdog -
were winding up another investigation into the oil industry.
That study, examining the period 2006-2008, was sent to the
relevant government authorities at the end of January. A copy
reviewed by Reuters is likely to add to the pressure on Jonathan
for reform. It lists discrepancies and shows billions of dollars
missing from Nigeria's oil revenues.
THE MISSING BILLIONS
Getting a clear picture of how much money Nigeria has lost
to corruption over the years is almost impossible. The system is
hemorrhaging cash in so many places that accountants often
struggle to make sense of it all. The state oil firm, Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), does not measure its
output. The government estimates that average output is 2
million to 2.6 million barrels of oil a day, making Nigeria
Africa's biggest producer.
"Right now, no one can tell you exactly how much of our
crude is extracted from our soil," said Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, who
sits on the board of directors of NEITI. "We depend on records
from the oil companies. That clearly has to change."
The NEITI audit shows some startling gaps: $540 million
missing from $1.675 billion in signature bonuses - these are
advance payments to develop fields, a standard producer country
demand. Then there's 3.1 million barrels of oil missing from
NNPC declarations about its joint ventures compared with the
figures released by NNPC's international partners. That equates
to 0.25 percent of the output. NNPC also received $3.789 billion
in dividends from Nigeria LNG, a liquefied natural gas venture
over the 2006-2008 period, but there is no record of those
dividends being paid into the federal accounts.
An NNPC spokesman did not respond to requests to explain the
irregularities listed in the report in detail. The firm denies
malpractice. When asked about corruption last month, NNPC
managing director Austin Oniwon replied that the issue was
overblown. "Corruption in NNPC is in the imagination of some
people," he said.
The NEITI report says foreign oil majors may have underpaid
royalties "of $2.33 billion arising from subjective
interpretation of volume, pricing," and grading variables. "We
are questioning the basis of those calculations," Orji
explained. "They are not calculated on the basis of empirical
fact. And there is connivance by officials."
Foreign firms also seemed to have underpaid petroleum profit
tax by over $1 billion, NEITI said. The report recommended a
review of the tax returns of Chevron and Exxon Mobil
. Exxon officials were not immediately available to
comment. A Chevron spokesman said the firm "complies with all
laws and regulations in the locations where we operate, as a
matter of long-standing policy Chevron does not release specific
financial details."
The NEITI audit has only just been delivered to the
government. Another audit, this time by KPMG and focusing on the
state oil firm, was delivered to the oil ministry in Nov 2010.
The government has not published it. A copy reviewed by Reuters
shows similar practices. It notes that NNPC invoices for
domestic crude in U.S. dollars but pays the government in naira
and that "exchange rates used by NNPC were lower than (those)
... published by the CBN (central bank)", causing a loss of 86.2
billion naira ($550 million) to the treasury from 2007 to 2009.
KPMG also said fuel subsidy claims were based on unverified
declarations of fuel imported or refined rather than actual
retail sales at pump stations. Analysts say this highlights a
scam: fuel import ships - operated by private importers, not
just the NNPC - are declared full in order to claim subsidies
but are really half empty, having sold to Nigeria's neighbours
where prices are higher.
"Some of the issues that were revealed were shocking," the
head of the House of Representatives fuel subsidy probe, Farouk
Lawan, said. He added government officials had understated NNPC
payments by billions of naira. Daily consumption of petrol is 35
million litres, yet importers were being paid for 59 million
litres a day.
"That means subsidy is being paid on 24 million litres but
is not being consumed by Nigerians," he said. "Either those
products were not brought in or they were brought in and
diverted or ... smuggled out. Most likely a combination."
Asked about the KPMG report in January, President Jonathan
pointed out that he had set the investigation in motion. "If
there are queries, we further those queries to them (the NNPC)
to answer. If people have been found to be corrupt, the law will
take its own course."
INVESTIGATION, INACTION
At Nigeria's annual oil and gas conference in Abuja at the
end of last month, oil men traded business cards with Nigerian
politicians. The talk was all optimism, offshore oil platforms
and new pipeline technologies.
"Corruption is on everybody's minds but nobody's lips," said
Bismarck Rewane of Lagos consultancy Financial Derivatives.
Asked at the conference about corruption, Oil Minister
Allison-Madueke said the government was "mindful of the
challenges still within the sector ... financial leakages and
other deep-rooted inefficiencies," and that "there is
undoubtedly a need for change."
Nkem Onyikawa, managing partner of one of the firms involved
in a new oil audit, Sada, Idris and Co. said the work would be
finished within nine months. Allison-Madueke has also set up
three committees to look into bottlenecks to oil reform,
including one to hurry up an oil bill seen as vital to
transparency that has been stuck for years.
"Several panels and committees have been set up to reform
the petroleum industry, and over the years many of these efforts
have been stalled," Allison-Madueke said in a recent speech.
Graft has not deterred oil firms from doing business in
Nigeria. Last month Exxon signed a 20-year license on a field
that makes up nearly a quarter of Nigeria's output.
A foreign oil executive summed it up thus: "Ideally what you
want is a clean and transparent oil business, but failing that
you want a business where you know the rules and how to play by
them."
Last week James Ibori, the former governor of an
oil-producing state, pleaded guilty in a London court to
corruption, a development many Nigerians welcomed but which
highlighted something: No such successful prosecution of a
senior figure has happened on home soil. ($1 = 157.7300 naira)