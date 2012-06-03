版本:
All 147 people on Nigeria crash flight killed

LAGOS, June 3 There were no survivors among the 147 people on board a domestic passenger aircraft that crashed in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Sunday, an official of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), told Reuters.

The plane, operated by privately owned airline Dana Air, was coming into land on a flight from the capital Abuja when it crashed into a two-story building in a poor residential area of the city, officials and witnesses said.

