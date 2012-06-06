版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 6日 星期三 23:44 BJT

Nigeria plane reported engine failure

ABUJA, June 6 A plane that crashed in Nigeria's main city of Lagos on Sunday, killing all 153 people on board, called the control tower to report dual engine failure shortly before going down, the aviation minister said on Wednesday.

"It was shortly after the captain's distress call that the aircraft could no longer be seen in the radar and communication was lost," Stella Oduah told journalists in the presidential villa.

