Seawater pipeline attack heralds fresh trouble in Nigeria's Delta

* Attacks on oil facilities on the rise in Nigeria's Delta
* Sophisticated seawater attack signals escalation of
violence
* Delta residents complain of neglect, poverty
By Ulf Laessing
LAGOS, March 4 A sophisticated attack on a
sub-sea pipeline in Nigeria's Delta might herald a return to the
kind of widespread militant violence that crippled the oil
industry in Africa's top producer less than a decade ago.
Attacks on oil facilities have been on the rise in the
swamps since President Muhammadu Buhari vowed to shake up a
fraud-ridden amnesty programme for rebels who stopped blowing up
pipelines in 2009 in exchange for cash and generous contracts.
Adding a new dimension, unknown militants - probably using
divers - hit a Shell underwater pipeline last month,
interrupting oil flows and forcing the company to shut down its
250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal for weeks.
Nigeria-based diplomats and security experts say the attack
showed a level of skill and inside intelligence rarely seen
since the 2004-2009 insurgency, which at its height halved
Nigeria's oil output of around 2 millions barrels a day.
"This was an attack that required knowledge of the area and
sophisticated equipment," said a Western security source, asking
not to be named. "There were underwater attacks before but none
recently. The oil firms are really worried there will be more."
Militants tend to attack small overland pipelines or flow
stations sitting in hard-to-access mosquito-infested creeks.
The underwater attack has cut 15 percent of Nigerian crude
output, dealing another blow to Buhari, who is already having to
cope with a collapse of oil revenues due to falling prices, a
Boko Haram jihadist insurgency in the north and secessionist
calls in the southeast.
The strike came a month after authorities issued an arrest
warrant for former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, better
known as Tompolo.
Like other ex-rebel leaders Tompolo became a millionaire
through the amnesty by winning contracts to protect pipelines he
used to blow up in his fight for a greater share of Nigeria's
oil wealth. Others made a fortune with massive oil theft.
Buhari has vowed to end over-priced state contracts and
crude theft. But in the Delta many ex-fighters see the hunt for
Tompolo as part of a campaign by mainly Muslim northerners, like
the president, against the Christian south. The government
denies any such motive.
The swampland's oil provides 70 percent of state income but,
like much of the rest of Nigeria, the region has never seen much
development. Its roads are pot-holed and villages polluted from
oil spills.
"Many angry young men still support the militants because
the government is not addressing their grievances," said Alagoa
Morris, an environmental activist in the Delta. "They work for
anyone who supports them."
TROOPS
Authorities have responded by sending troops to protect oil
facilities, a move residents say might fuel tensions as
villagers will likely see them as invaders sent by Buhari.
"The militarisation of the Delta makes it worse," said
Morris. "People see that the government is only interested in
the oil production, not their grievances."
A security official said Tompolo's men were probably behind
the sub-sea attack. Activists say it could have been the work of
other ex-rebels frustrated about the region's poverty.
Tompolo has disappeared from public view since the arrest
warrant was issued, and his spokesman, Paul Bebenimibo, could
not be reached for comment.
He had links to the Movement for the Emancipation of the
Niger Delta (MEND), one of the most powerful militant groups,
which attacked oil facilities and kidnapped expatriate workers.
A previously unknown group called the Niger Delta Avengers
has claimed responsibility, warning Buhari of more trouble
unless he fulfils a long list of demands such as starting
development and cleaning up polluted villages.
Reuters was unable to contact the group or verify its
statement. In total, ten oil and gas pipelines or other
facilities have been attacked in the Delta since the start of
the year, security experts say.
DELTA
Tension has been building in the Delta since Buhari defeated
president Goodluck Jonathan, a Christian southerner from the
region, in presidential polls a year ago.
The government has extended the amnesty but vowed to shift
the focus to job training and away from cash payments, which in
the past were collected by "generals" for their "boys".
So far, the attacks have not been as severe as the previous
insurgency. But diplomats worry that Delta activists are teaming
up with secessionists in the southeast, where Ibgo people who
proclaimed an independent state called Biafra sparked a 1967-70
civil war in which more than a million people died.
In the Avengers statement, the group demanded the release of
a pro-Biafra leader jailed since October.
On Thursday, groups of former militant leaders denounced the
pipeline attacks but also urged Buhari to expand the amnesty to
"some of our brothers who are still in the creeks" - still a
hideout for militants, pirates and kidnappers.
They also told Buhari the amnesty should be extended to 2019
to give young men time to receive job training.
The government has said it wants to set up vocational
centres to train up to 10,000 people annually. But little has
happened as the oil price slump has undermined spending plans.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London, Felix Onuah in
Abuja, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha and Tife Owolabi in
Yenagoa; Editing by Ed Cropley and Peter Graff)