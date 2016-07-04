Twitter suspends account of Nigerian militant group Niger Delta Avengers

LAGOS, July 4 Twitter on Monday
suspended the account of Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group
that has carried out a series of attacks on oil facilities in
Nigeria in the last few months which pushed the country's crude
production to 30-year lows.
The Avengers have used a Twitter account as its main form of
communication, using it to publicise claims of attacks and as a
platform to criticise Nigeria's government.
The group - which says it wants a greater share of Nigeria's
oil wealth to be passed on to communities in the impoverished
Niger Delta region - posted messages on Sunday saying it had
carried out five attacks in the last few days.
"This account has been suspended," said a statement on the
account. "We do not comment on individual accounts for privacy
and security reasons," said a spokesman for the social media
site when asked about the reasons for the suspension.
However, the spokesman said the company's policies included
a "specific rule pertaining to violent threats" which states
that "you may not make threats of violence or promote violence,
including threatening or promoting terrorism".
In February, Twitter said it had shut down more than 125,000
terrorism-related accounts since the middle of 2015, most of
which were linked to the Islamic State group.
Many tech companies are increasingly taking stronger steps
to police controversial content online in the face of threats
from legislators to force the companies to report "terrorist
activity" on their sites to law enforcement agencies.
(Reporting by Libby George, in London, and Alexis Akwagyiram;
editing by Ralph Boulton)