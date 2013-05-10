Nigeria appoints Citi, Deutsche for $1 bln Eurobond - DMO Head

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LAGOS May 10 Nigeria has appointed Citi Bank and Deutsche Bank to lead manage a $1 billion planned Eurobond, the head of the debt management office (DMO) told Reuters on Friday.
"The federal executive council approved the appointment of Citi and Deutsche as joint book-runners for the planned $1 billion Eurobond," DMO Abraham Nwankwo told Reuters by phone.
Last month, Nwankwo told Reuters, Africa's second biggest economy planned to launch the Eurobond before the end of September to fund its power and gas sector reforms.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.