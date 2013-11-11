First Bank says to acquire ICB's West African assets

LAGOS Nov 11 Nigeria's First Bank is
in talks to acquire 100 percent of the West African banking
assets of Switzerland's International Commercial Bank Financial
Group Holdings, which has operations in four West African
countries
First Bank said in a filing through the stock exchange it
has received approvals for the transaction from Nigeria's
central bank and regulators across west Africa. It hoped to
conclude the deal soon for the bank's assets in Ghana, Sierra
Leone, Gambia and Guinea.
First Bank gave no details on how much it was paying to
acquire the stake.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Tim Cocks and Keiron
Henderson)