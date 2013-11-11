REFILE-UPDATE 1-First Bank acquires ICB's West African assets

(Corrects spelling of Fina Bank in last paragraph)
* Pays 1.45x book value for ICB's west African assets
* Nigerian banks ramp up pan-African expansion drive
* GT Bank launched east African push this year
(Adds comment from First Bank, quote)
LAGOS, Nov 11 Nigeria's First Bank
said on Monday it had completed the acquisition of the West
African operations of Switzerland's International Commercial
Bank Financial Group Holdings, in a deal to help expand its
international presence.
First Bank, Nigeria's biggest lender by total assets, said
in a statement the deal would grow its balance sheet by 1.32
percent, adding that ICB's West African operations has 28
branches, of which 17 are in Ghana, five in Guinea, four in
Gambia and two in Sierra Leone.
Christiana Fashogbon, head of international banking, told
Reuters First Bank had financed the acquisition from its own
resources and had paid a multiple of 1.45 times 2013 book value
to acquire the assets.
The acquisition increases First Bank's presence to 10
countries, including the United Kingdom and France, from six.
"We believe in our regional growth plans as we expand across
sub-Saharan Africa. The acquisition enables us diversify our
revenue profile, profitability and country-specific risk,"
Fashogbon said.
Nigerian lenders are expanding across the continent, after
recovering from a 2009 financial crisis which nearly sank nine
of them and triggered a central bank bail out.
Rival Guaranty Trust Bank (GT Bank) in July
agreed to buy 70 percent stake in Kenya's Fina Bank Ltd for $100
million.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Evans and
David Holmes)