UPDATE 1-Exxon lifts Nigerian Qua Iboe force majeure - traders

LONDON/ABUJA Dec 10 Exxon Mobil lifted
its force majeure on its Nigerian Qua Iboe crude oil grade, the
oil major said on Monday, slightly easing concerns about supply
from Africa's biggest oil exporter.
"Mobil Producing Nigeria, operator of the Nigerian National
Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC)/MPN Joint Venture confirms that it
has lifted the force majeure it declared on November 20, 2012,"
it said in a statement.
Traders said the oil major lifted the force majeure last
week.
The move by ExxonMobil follows that of Shell which lifted
the last of its three force majeures in late November.
Only Eni's Brass River stream remains under a force
majeure, according to traders.
The force majeures were imposed due to flooding and theft in
the region and have led to a decline in exports.
Nigeria is among the world's top 10 crude oil exporters and
usually ships around 2 million bpd, but a major fire caused by
oil theft, Exxon's spill and flooding severely hit output in
October and November, and caused lengthy delays to loading
programmes.