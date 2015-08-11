Ford to start Nigeria truck assembly in the fourth quarter

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
LAGOS Aug 11 Ford Motor Company will start assembling its best-selling Ford Ranger pickup truck in Nigeria by the fourth quarter, as it expands in the Middle East and Africa, the U.S. automaker said on Tuesday.
The Nigerian assembly plant, in partnership with Ford dealer Coscharis Motors Limited, is the first outside South Africa, where Ford produces the Ranger for 148 markets.
Assembly will begin in Ikeja, Lagos State, Nigeria's commercial capital, the car maker said in a statement. (Editing by Louise Heavens)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.