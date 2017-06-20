Shell Nigeria considering investment in gas project in Niger Delta

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
WARRI, Nigeria June 20 Shell is considering whether to invest in a gas project in Nigeria's southern Niger Delta energy hub, the managing director of the local unit said on Tuesday.
Osagie Okunbor, managing director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), said the project under consideration would have a capacity of 300 million cubic feet and would be located in the city of Asa. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Susan Fenton)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.