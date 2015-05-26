Nigerian oil union shuts down Halliburton operation over job cuts

LAGOS May 26 Nigeria's main oil union has shut down the local operations of U.S. oilfield services provider Halliburton Co. in protest against job cuts, the trade body said on Tuesday.

Tokunbo Korodo, Lagos chairman for the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), told Reuters the group halted operations on Monday saying it was opposed to Halliburton's decision to sack 46 local staff members.

The union accused Halliburton of not following due process.

Halliburton, which offers drilling services to Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron in Africa's top oil producer, was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by James Macharia)