Nigerian oil union says Halliburton strike is over

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
ABUJA May 27 Local Nigerian staff at U.S. oil services company Halliburton have ended a nationwide strike over job cuts, a spokesman for one of two oil unions involved in the dispute said on Wednesday.
"The strike was called off," Emmanuel Ojugbana, spokesman for the Petroleum and Natural Gas Association of Nigeria said.
Halliburton staff closed its operations on Tuesday, saying they opposed the company's decision to sack 46 local employees. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by James Macharia and David Goodman)
