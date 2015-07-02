Investors see growing risks in Nigeria's devaluation delay

| LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 International investors, dismayed
by Nigeria's decision to delay a naira devaluation they see as
long overdue, will hold back from its stock and bond markets,
raising risks of a deeper crisis in Africa's biggest economy.
The afterglow from March, when an incumbent president handed
over power after what was seen as Nigeria's freest ever
election, is dissipating as new leader Muhammadu Buhari shows
little sign of following up on promises of economic reform.
Markets have moved sharply in the past week in particular
after the central bank announced curbs on dollar funding for
investors, as well as for importers of goods ranging from
toothpicks to private jets.
The move, meant to conserve foreign exchange, has dashed
widely-held expectations of a naira devaluation - the central
reform that investors had been banking on.
Since then 10-year bond yields have jumped 1 percentage
point to almost 15 percent, stocks have fallen and the naira's
value is plunging in the parallel market, down about 7 percent
from early-June levels.
A devaluation to restore the economy to competitiveness is a
matter of time, fund managers still believe. In the meantime,
they are unlikely to bring back cash they pulled out before the
election.
"It will take a combination of weaker currency and higher
interest rates to get us back to Nigeria," said Kieran Curtis, a
bond fund manager at Standard Life Investments. "When we compare
Nigeria to other oil exporters it hasn't had enough of a
currency adjustment."
With oil exports providing 70 percent of budget revenues,
Nigeria can certainly use a cheaper currency. Most had reckoned
on a 10-15 percent devaluation at least and some such as Curtis
estimate a 20-25 percent move is probably needed.
The naira fell 20 percent in the year to February. Even so
its real exchange rate, against currencies of trade partners and
adjusted for inflation, is up than 50 percent in the past
decade. link.reuters.com/ben53w
In real terms, currencies of oil-exporting peers Russia and
Colombia are 5 and 17 percent respectively below long-term
averages. African oil producer Angola also recently devalued its
kwanza, which is down 15 percent to the dollar this year
And the price for supporting the naira is high - the central
bank has spent at least $3.4 billion since fixing the exchange
rate in February and reserves have fallen below $30 billion for
the first time since 2005. http:link.reuters.com/huf76v
Devaluation expectations continue to mount. Non-deliverable
forwards, derivatives used to hedge against future exchange rate
moves, reflect expectations of currency weakening: six-month
NDFs price the naira at 225 per dollar, while a week ago the
forward price was around 215.
"To me, (central bank measures) are doing more harm than
good: you are putting off the inevitable and the reaction you
are seeing on rates markets and the NDF shows that," said Kevin
Daly, a fund manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.
"Effectively the bond market is starting to price in a much
wider move on the currency."
INEVITABLE
Curbing access to dollars may briefly stabilise reserves and
constrict imports but pent-up demand for hard currency will
eventually weaken the exchange rate and drains central bank
coffers.
It may also stoke inflation if importers are forced to pay
more for dollars. The naira trades at 230 per dollar in the
black market, some 14 percent below the official rate.
With oil revenues down and borrowing costs rising, the 2015
budget is already 3.2 percent smaller than last year's. By early
May, the government had already exhausted half its borrowing
allowance for the year.
Ten-year yields at almost 15 percent, 250 basis points above
post-election lows, will raise borrowing costs for the
government and the private sector.
"Ultimately (devaluation) will become more of a fiscal
necessity than an external necessity. The longer they will take
to do the adjustment, the bigger the adjustment would have to
be," said Antoon de Klerk, portfolio manager at Investec's
African Fixed Income Fund.
And crucially for investment flows, Nigeria's place in the
GBI-EM local currency debt index looks increasingly precarious.
JPMorgan warned in June it could eject Nigeria from its
benchmark index by year-end unless it restores liquidity to
currency markets in a way that allowed foreign investors to
transact with minimal hurdles.
Nigeria has a 1.8 percent share in the $220 billion index,
suggesting $4 billion in inflows, Morgan Stanley estimates, a
major offset to its current account deficit.
"Were Nigeria to be removed from the index as a result of
the dry-up in liquidity as forewarned by the index provider,
upside risks to our naira forecast of 200-205 (per dollar) over
the next 12 months could crystallise immediately, especially if
one considers that its (annual) current account deficit could be
up to ... $10 billion," Morgan Stanley said.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)