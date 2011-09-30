Gunmen kidnap sailor supplying Nigerian oil rig

Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
ABUJA, Sept 30 Gunmen boarded a ship supplying an Exxon Mobil oil platform offshore Nigeria on Friday, wounding one on board and abducting another, the local unit of the U.S. oil major said.
"Mobil Producing Nigeria, operator of the joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, confirms that in the early hours of Friday, some armed men attacked a supply vessel near one of our platforms, offshore Akwa Ibom State," an Exxon spokesman said.
One person on the vessel was injured, and another "was taken away to an unknown destination", the spokesman said. "The incident has been reported to security and relevant government agencies." (Reporting by Joe Brock, editing by Jane Baird)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.