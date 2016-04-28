UPDATE 1-Lafarge Africa raising bond to repay $300 mln Nigeria loan

(Adds details)
LAGOS, April 28 Lafarge Africa is
marketing a 60 billion naira ($302 million) bond to refinance
some dollar-denominated debt at United Company of Nigeria
(UNICEM), which it bought last year.
Chief finance officer Anders Kristiansson told analysts on
Thursday that there was strong interest for the bond and that
book-building was expected to open in the second week of May.
The cement and clinker mixer said it had received approval
from Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a
100 billion naira bond, but will issue 60 billion naira for
five-years.
"We are in the process of restructuring the UNICEM debt. We
are in the middle of a roadshow," Kristiansson said. "We want to
refinance the U.S. dollar borrowings that we have in UNICEM."
Lafarge Africa acquired control of Nigeria's third-largest
cement manufacturer UNICEM last October after it bought a 30
percent stake it did not already own from rival Flour Mills
for an undisclosed amount.
It reported first-quarter loss before tax of 2.22 billion
naira on Thursday and said debt at UNICEM rose to 152.4 billion
naira as of the first quarter, compared with 145 billion naira
in the same period of last year.
The local unit of the world's biggest cement maker,
LafargeHolcim, expects to use the proceeds of the 60 billion
naira bond to repay some of UNICEM's borrowings, including a
$300 million loan from the parent company, the CFO said.
Kristiansson said Lafarge Africa was paying an interest rate
of between 16 to 18 percent on its domestic loans but was hoping
to reduce it by about 4 to 5 percentage points with the bond
issue. Final pricing will depend on what investors are willing
to pay, he said.
($1 = 198.55 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alexander Smith)