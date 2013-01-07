Nigeria state oil firm borrows $1.5 bln to pay fuel debt -source

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
LAGOS/GENEVA Jan 7 Nigerian state oil firm NNPC has obtained a $1.5 billion syndicated loan to help it pay debts to international fuel traders, a senior banking source with knowledge of the deal said on Monday.
The deal struck at the end of last year is seen as crucial to easing the burden on big commodity traders, who were facing the prospect of painful multi-million dollar write-offs, oil trading sources told Reuters.
The loan, provided by several Nigerian and international banks and brokered by Standard Chartered, will be paid back over five and half years. The NNPC has put up 15,000 barrels per day of its oil production as collateral, the source said.
Standard Chartered and the NNPC declined requests for official comment.
ZURICH, April 12 ChemChina's $43 billion planned takeover of Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta has received approval from China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), the two companies said on Wednesday.
* Syngenta says China's approval for takeover by ChemChina comes with no conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)