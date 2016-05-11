Nigeria's mining pioneers weigh risks and rewards

* President takes steps to diversify oil-dependent economy
* Minerals, cocoa, leather industry are target areas
* Security improves in some places, worsens in others
By Ulf Laessing
ANKA, Nigeria, May 11 Arriving on motorbikes
after midnight, a dozen gunmen opened fire on gold miners
sleeping at a camp in northern Nigeria last month, killing one
of them and stealing their equipment before fleeing into the
bush.
The site, a collection of huts and tents flanked by Baobab
trees where locals sell nuggets they get from crushing and
washing rocks, is the kind of place Nigeria hopes will attract
investors to reduce its reliance on oil exports.
Eighty percent of mining is done like this in Nigeria, where
the only significant foreign investor is Australia's Kogi Iron
. The experience of both the local miners and the
Australian company sheds light on the advantages and challenges
of following their lead.
President Muhammadu Buhari has visited more than 20 states
in his first year of office to advertise largely untapped
deposits of 34 minerals including gold, iron ore, coal, tin and
zinc. He also wants investment to boost cocoa exports, cut a $20
billion food import bill and revive a once-mighty leather
industry to offset plummeting oil revenues.
The country hopes to revive a moribund steel plant with help
from Ukraine, modernise farming with Dutch experts and is
counting on Chinese firms to build roads, railways and housing.
Africa's richest man, Nigeria's Aliko Dangote, is working
with Morocco and Congo-Brazaville on a planned fertilizer plant,
while also investing in rice and tomato farming as well as coal.
Buhari, a former military ruler elected on pledges to boost
security and cut corruption, has made progress on both fronts;
Boko Haram jihadists who spread terror across the northeast have
been pushed back and a string of officials face graft charges.
But state revenues were almost halved last year by the oil
price and the naira currency now trades informally 40 percent
below the official fixed rate, limiting investment due to fears
of an eventual devaluation.
For Sami Ibrahim, 35-year-old head of 100 artisan gold
miners in the camp in Anka in the northwestern Zamfara state
that was robbed last month, there is a long way to go.
"There is a lot of potential for mining here but only if the
government improves security," he said.
"100 PERCENT SUPPORT"
Robbery has long been a hazard in Nigeria's informal gold
rush but has increased as state wages are delayed and
contractors are laid off. "We are afraid the robbers will come
back at night," said Abu Bakar, a 25-year old miner who escaped
into the fields after the shots woke him from sleep in his hut.
And while Boko Haram is under serious pressure for the first
time in its seven year history, its fighters still stage suicide
attacks, which has made firms reluctant to return to Kano in the
former northern heartland of the leather and textile industry.
In the oil-producing but impoverished southern Niger Delta,
militants drawing on unemployed youth have been blowing up
pipelines of Western companies and kidnapping foreigners as they
press the government for a greater share of oil revenues.
"Security is a major concern to companies working in the
north and Niger Delta," said a security expert. "There is a risk
of kidnapping of expatriates or Boko Haram attacks.
Nevertheless a local miner, Granite and Marble Nigeria
Limited, has just signed a $55 million deal with a Chinese firm,
Shanghai Shibang Machinery, to build a granite plant, according
to the presidency.
Kogi Iron plans to invest up to $600 million to build a
steel processing plant some 200 km (124 miles) south of the
capital Abuja by tapping a plateau containing 205 million tones
of iron ore to serve the domestic and European market.
That part of Nigeria is safer than the north but the company
is building roads and employing workers only from nearby
communities to ensure it is welcomed.
Like other foreign firms braving the economic downturn, Kogi
Iron is eyeing a growing market; the 188 million-strong
population is set to rise to 300 million in 2030.
"There was never any question whether to be in Nigeria. The
market growth potential is the reason to be here," said its
Executive Director Kevin Joseph.
"We feel absolutely safe, there are no kidnappings. We have
been given 100 percent support from the federal and state
governments."
The government plans a $1 billion fund to provide loans for
new mining operations, hoping the sector will grow to 10 percent
of GDP, from just 0.3 percent now.
But the dollar shortages, coupled with hefty foreign
currency curbs to protect dwindling reserves, mean companies
cannot import spare parts and machines and have to buy them for
a premium on the black market.
NO MORE FREE LUNCH
Petrol is also in short supply as the country never invited
in refineries.
Zamfara police commissioner Istefanus Shettima said he had
put more officers on key roads after the gold mine attack but
that the three patrol cars outside his office were out of fuel.
The robbers were probably competing diggers or gold traders,
he said. "These are illegal miners... some of them are of
questionable character."
Ownership of the land in Anka is unclear; the miners just
set up crushing machines and bring bowls to wash the rocks using
a dirt track to avoid a farmer seeking a toll on the road.
Foreign firms produced 360,000 ounces of gold between 1934
and 1954, when work largely halted as state priorities switched
with the discovery of oil in the Niger Delta in the south.
The latest official estimate of proven gold reserves is
300,000 ounces and dates from 2013. Officials say it is likely
to be more since no new research has been done for 30 years.
At the Anka camp, the robbery has put some miners off, but
for others, the risks are worth taking; the United Nations
estimates 70 percent of Nigerians live on a dollar a day.
"You need luck, but on some days you can make 6,000 naira
($20)," said Ibrahim Ladan, a 50-year old miner.
Traders who buy the gold say they take it to the northwest's
biggest city, Sokoto. But experts say much is smuggled to Middle
Eastern markets via the nearby porous border with Niger.
Licenses are under review and small-scale miners will have
to pay royalties, ending their "free lunch", Mining Minister
Kayode Fayemi said in December.
But inspectors have yet to visit Anka, where Sarkin Pawa,
who has mined in the area for 25 years, had a message for
would-be investors. "Foreign firms can come, but they need to
work with us," he said, to cheers from his colleagues.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher)