Fuel retailer Mobil Nigeria's 9-mth pretax profit jumps 54 pct

LAGOS Oct 31 Fuel retailer Mobil Nigeria said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose 53.87 percent to 3.77 billion naira ($23.73 million) from 2.45 billion a year earlier.

Revenue, however, fell to 58.73 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30 from 61.30 billion, the local unit of ExxonMobil said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.