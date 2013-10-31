Fuel retailer Mobil Nigeria's 9-mth pretax profit jumps 54 pct

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
LAGOS Oct 31 Fuel retailer Mobil Nigeria said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose 53.87 percent to 3.77 billion naira ($23.73 million) from 2.45 billion a year earlier.
Revenue, however, fell to 58.73 billion naira during the nine months to Sept. 30 from 61.30 billion, the local unit of ExxonMobil said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.