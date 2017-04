LAGOS, July 30 Fuel retailer Mobil Nigeria said on Tuesday its half-year pretax profit jumped to 2.45 billion naira, up 69 percent from 1.45 billion a year earlier.

Shares in Mobil, a local unit of ExxonMobil <XOM.N, ended flat at 115 naira. It has gained 7 percent so far this year.

But revenue dropped to 38.74 billion naira during the six months to June 30, as against 42.57 billion naira last year.