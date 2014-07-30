Mobil Nigeria more than doubles H1 pretax profit to 6.15 bln naira

LAGOS, July 30 Fuel marketer Mobil Nigeria , a local unit of ExxonMobil said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit more than doubled to 6.15 billion naira ($38.01 million), compared with 2.45 billion naira in the same period of last year.

The local fuel retailer's revenue also climbed to 42.16 billion naira against 38.74 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)