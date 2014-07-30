版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 23:38 BJT

Mobil Nigeria more than doubles H1 pretax profit to 6.15 bln naira

LAGOS, July 30 Fuel marketer Mobil Nigeria , a local unit of ExxonMobil said on Wednesday its half year to June pre-tax profit more than doubled to 6.15 billion naira ($38.01 million), compared with 2.45 billion naira in the same period of last year.

The local fuel retailer's revenue also climbed to 42.16 billion naira against 38.74 billion naira last year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.80 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐