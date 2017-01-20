Sony Music seeks Nigeria streaming growth to build on ringback market

* Has partnerships with 3 telecoms firms in Nigeria
* Large, growing, young population seen driving growth
* Sony Music set up in Lagos in February 2016
By Alexis Akwagyiram
LAGOS, Jan 20 Sony Music Entertainment sees big
growth prospects for music streaming in Nigeria, thanks to
falling internet data costs and a large, growing population, a
senior executive told Reuters.
Music streaming could help the company generate revenue
beyond its dominant position in the country in ringback tones -
the sound or music heard by a caller when phoning someone.
Michael Ugwu, general manager for West Africa, said Sony
Music had set up partnership deals in Nigeria with telecoms
companies MTN, Airtel and Etisalat since
opening an office in commercial capital Lagos in February 2016.
With internet connectivity improving, Ugwu said streaming
subscriptions were a top growth area. "That's where the business
focus is," he added, without giving any figures.
Ugwu said there were around 3.5 million subscribers to MTN
Music Plus, with users paying from as little as 50 naira
($0.16) up to 800 naira a month to stream music.
"MTN has about (a) 60 million subscriber base, which shows
that penetration is still at the early stages," said Ugwu. He
did not provide details of subscriber numbers for the other
telecoms partners.
A report by auditing firm Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PwC) in
2015 said revenue from music sales in Nigeria, Africa's most
populous country, was $56 million that year, and predicted it
would grow to $88 million in 2019.
PwC also said Nigeria's entertainment and media industry had
an estimated total revenue of $4.8 billion in 2015 and was
likely to grow to $8.1 billion in 2019, making it "the
fastest-expanding major market globally".
Ugwu said Nigeria's population of 180 million, which the UN
predicts will rise to 400 million in 2050 to make it the world's
third most populous nation after China and India, and a large
proportion of young people made the country attractive.
Streaming music giant Spotify is currently unavailable to
users registered in Nigeria, though Apple Music and French music
streaming service Deezer are available.
Ringback caller tones currently generate at least a third
more revenue for Sony Music than streaming in Nigeria, and Ugwe
said company's decision to open an office in Lagos was largely
influenced by the size of the ringback market.
"We saw the market being worth over $100 million a year in
terms of sales, purely on caller ringback tones," he said,
adding this was based on Nigerian music being played to callers.
($1 = 304.2500 naira)
(Editing by Mark Potter)