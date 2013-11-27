Nigerian naira weakens on fewer dollar sales by Mobil

LAGOS Nov 27 Nigeria's naira currency fell
against the dollar on the interbank on Wednesday, weakened by
fewer volume of dollar sale than initially anticipated from a
major energy company.
The naira closed at 158.95 to the dollar compared with
158.75 a dollar the previous day.
Traders said unit of ExxonMobil sold $50 million to
some lenders, short of around $100 million the energy company
initially been expected to sell.
"Some banks have sold down their positions on the
expectations of large dollar sales by Mobil, but when the market
was later informed of a short fall in the amount sold, people
started buying back dollars to cover their positions," one
dealer said.
Traders said the naira had appreciated to around 158.48 to
the dollar intraday on the expected dollar flow from Mobil, but
weakened toward the close of the market.
The naira has stayed in a 158-159 range against the dollar
since last month, mainly owing to support provided by
international oil companies selling forex and the central bank's
monetary tightening measures.
Traders said the naira is seen trading within the present
range as more oil companies offload dollars in the market to
meet their month-end domestic obligations.