RPT-Nigerian naira eases on importers' dollar demand

LAGOS Aug 1 The Nigerian naira eased
against the U.S. dollar on the interbank and the bi-weekly
foreign exchange auction on Wednesday as strong demand for the
greenback from importers exerted pressure on the local currency.
The naira closed at 160.90 to the dollar on the interbank
market, compared with Tuesday's close of 160.80 naira.
Dealers said the market had adjusted to the reduction in the
net open position for lenders announced last week by the central
bank.
The bank last week raised the cash reserve requirement for
lenders in Africa's second-biggest economy to 12 percent from 8
percent and reduced net open foreign exchange positions to 1
percent from 3 percent to support the naira.
"There is significant demand in the market ... (but) dollar
inflows from oil companies and offshore interest in local debt
have kept the naira in bound, otherwise it would weaken
further," one dealer said.
Dealers said the local unit of Chevron sold $24
million to some lenders on Wednesday, which was not enough to
support the currency.
Dealers said most importers had brought forward their
obligations to take advantage of the initial appreciation in the
naira due to the central bank's policy measures meant to
strengthen the currency, thereby adding to dollar demand.
"We see the naira crossing the 161 mark to the dollar level
in the coming days if NNPC (state-owned energy company) does not
come to the market soon," another dealer said.
NNPC is a major supplier of hard currency in the interbank
market and the state energy firm sells currency to the market
twice monthly.
On the central bank forex auction, $250 million was sold at
155.86 per dollar, compared with $200 million sold at 155.84 to
the dollar. It did not disclose the amount of dollar demand at
the auction.