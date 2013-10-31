版本:
Nestle Nigeria posts 11 pct rise in 9-month pretax profit

LAGOS Oct 31 Nestle Nigeria said on Thursday its nine-month pretax profit rose 11.43 percent to 20.37 billion naira ($128.22 million) from 18.28 billion a year earlier.

Revenue at the local unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA, increased to 95.41 billion naira from 85.03 billion, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 158.87 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)

