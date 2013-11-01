REFILE-Nestle Nigeria hits record high on dividend increase

BRIEF-Torrent Pharma says it had signed deals with Novartis AG to buy generic pharmaceutical products
* Torrent Pharmaceuticals clarifies on news item 'torrent close to buying women healthcare portfolio of Swiss pharma major Novartis'
LAGOS Nov 1 Nestle Nigeria said on Friday it will pay a dividend of 1.50 naira ($0.01) to its shareholders on Dec. 9, amounting to 1.18 billion naira from its 9-month profit, the company said in a letter to Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The local unit of the world's biggest food group, Nestle SA , posted a pretax profit of 20.37 billion in its nine months to Sept. 30, 11.4 percent higher than the previous year's profit. Turnover was 95.41 billion naira.
Its shares rose 2.6 percent to 1,128.76 naira at 1151 GMT on the local bourse. ($1 = 158.8 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
HONG KONG, April 11 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said on Tuesday it had ordered the local branch of private bank Coutts & Co Ltd to pay a fine of HK$7 million ($900,800) for breaching anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist rules.
ZURICH, April 11 Influential U.S. proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has advised Credit Suisse shareholders to vote against proposed bonuses for the Swiss bank's executive board totalling almost 80 million Swiss francs ($79.4 million).