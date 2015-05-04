Nestle Nigeria reports 51 pct fall in Q1 pretax profit

LAGOS May 4 Nestle Nigeria first-quarter pretax profit fell 50.7 percent to 3.48 billion naira ($17.5 million) from a year ago, the food and beverage maker said on Monday.

Revenue fell to 27.55 billion naira for the three months to end-March from 33.42 billion a year earlier, the unit of Nestle SA said in a filing to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

($1 = 198.9500 naira) (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Jason Neely)