版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2014年 7月 30日 星期三 21:01 BJT

Nestle Nigeria H1 pre-tax profit up 5 pct to 13.93 bln naira

LAGOS, July 30 Nestle Nigeria said on Wednesday its half year to June 2014 pre-tax profit rose five percent to 13.93 billion naira ($86.07 million), against 13.21 billion naira in the same period last year.

Gross earnings in the local unit of Nestle climbed to 67.20 billion naira, compared with 62.44 billion naira in the previous year, the company said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. ($1 = 161.85 Naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Tim Cocks)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐