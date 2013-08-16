版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 8月 16日 星期五

Nigeria's Oando says H1 pretax profit down 40.9 pct

LAGOS Aug 16 Nigerian energy firm Oando Plc said on Friday that its half year pretax profit for 2013 fell to 6.15 billion naira, down 40.9 percent from the same period a year ago.

The oil marketing and exploration company also said turnover declined to 280.3 billion naira during the six months to June 30, from 350.6 billion naira last year.
