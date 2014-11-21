Nigerian energy firm Oando plans $300 million share sale

LAGOS Nov 21 Nigerian energy firm Oando plans to raise $300 million via a rights issue of new stock, starting from Nov. 24, it said on Friday.

Oando, with stock listings in Johannesburg and Toronto, said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange shareholders would be able to subscribe to one new share for every four already held as at July 25.

The share sale closes on Dec. 19. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by David Holmes)