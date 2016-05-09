UPDATE 2-Shell workers evacuated from Nigerian oil field after threat as VP meets oil majors

(Adds Abuja meeting, four policemen killed)
By Tife Owolabi and Felix Onuah
YENAGOA/ABUJA, Nigeria May 9 Shell
workers at Nigeria's Bonga oil field in the southern Niger Delta
are being evacuated following a militant threat, a labour union
official said on Monday as the vice president met oil majors to
discuss a surge in violence.
Last week, militants attacked a Chevron facility in
the impoverished Delta where tensions have been building up
since authorities issued an arrest warrant in January for a
former militant leader on corruption charges.
Shell has been evacuating workers from Bonga, a union
official said as local media reported an unconfirmed militant
attack in the area.
"The evacuation is being done in categories of workers and
cadres," Cogent Ojobor, chairman of the Warri branch of the
Nupeng oil labour union, said. "My members are yet to be
evacuated."
He gave no numbers.
A Shell spokesman said earlier that oil output was
continuing at its oil fields in Nigeria while it was monitoring
the security situation.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the evening in the capital
Abuja met executives from Shell, France's Total, and Italy's
Agip and Chevron. All declined to talk to Reuters.
"All of us as stakeholders are concerned and we have agreed
to work together to ensure that production is not disrupted,"
said Henry Dickson, governor of the oil-producing Bayelsa state
in the Delta, who took part in the meeting.
"This is a time that we cannot afford to have any
disruption, not to talk of vandalism of critical national
assets," he said.
In separate violence, gunmen killed four policemen traveling
to Bayelsa's capital Yenagoa, police said.
A group known as the Niger Delta Avengers has claimed
responsibility for the Chevron attack. The same group has said
it carried out an attack on a Shell oil pipeline in February
which shut down the 250,000 barrel-a-day Forcados export
terminal.
Residents in the Delta have been demanding a greater share
of oil revenues. Crude oil sales account for around 70 percent
of national income in Nigeria but there has not been much
development in the region.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended a
multimillion-dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009 but
upset them by ending generous pipeline protection contracts.
The militancy is a further challenge for a government faced
with an insurgency by the Islamist militant Boko Haram group in
the northeast and violent clashes between armed nomadic herdsmen
and locals over land use in various parts of the country.
(Reporting by Libby George and Tife Owolabi; Writing by Libby
George and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jane Merriman and James
Dalgleish)