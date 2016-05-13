Blast hits chevron oil facility in Nigeria's Delta -security source, local newspaper

YENAGOA, Nigeria May 13 An explosion rocked a Chevron oil facility in Nigeria's restive Delta region on Friday, a security source and The Nation newspaper said.

The blast occurred at an oil well at the Marakaba pipeline in Warri, the source told Reuters. No more details were immediately known.

