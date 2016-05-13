版本:
Blast hits chevron oil facility in Nigeria's Delta -security source, local newspaper

YENAGOA, Nigeria May 13 An explosion rocked a Chevron oil facility in Nigeria's restive Delta region on Friday, a security source and The Nation newspaper said.

The blast occurred at an oil well at the Marakaba pipeline in Warri, the source told Reuters. No more details were immediately known.

(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

