Blast hits chevron oil facility in Nigeria's Delta -security source, local newspaper

BRIEF-Reynolds Group Holdings announces intention to re-price its existing term loans
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 13 An explosion rocked a Chevron oil facility in Nigeria's restive Delta region on Friday, a security source and The Nation newspaper said.
The blast occurred at an oil well at the Marakaba pipeline in Warri, the source told Reuters. No more details were immediately known.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Novan says license agreement now requires Sato to pay upfront payment of 1.25 billion JPY, up to 2.75 billion JPY in additional milestone payments - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nuri Telecom Co - unit has commenced all cash offer to shareholders of Apivio Systems to acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Apivio