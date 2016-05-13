UPDATE 1-Blast hits Chevron oil facility in Nigeria's Delta -security source

(Adds detail, background)
By Tife Owolabi
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 13 An explosion rocked a
Chevron oil pipeline in Nigeria's restive Delta region
on Friday, a security source said, the second blast at a
facility of the U.S. oil major within a week, feeding concern
over a revived militant campaign in the area.
The swamps of the southern Delta have been hit by a series
of militant attacks on pipelines and other oil and gas
facilities that have reduced Nigeria's output by 300,000 barrels
a day and closed a major export port and two refineries.
Last week, militants calling themselves the Niger Delta
Avengers claimed an attack on a Chevron Platform in the Delta.
The group has warned oil firms to leave the region within
two weeks and says it is fighting for independence for Delta. It
had earlier said it wanted a greater share of oil revenues and
an end to oil pollution.
The attacks have driven Nigerian oil output to near a
22-year low and, if the violence escalates into another
insurgency, it could cripple output in a country facing a
growing economic crisis.
On Friday, a new blast occurred at a Chevron oil well at the
Marakaba pipeline in Warri, a security source told Reuters. No
more details were immediately known.
Chevron had no immediate comment, while Nigeria's army,
which has stepped up its presence in the region, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
A day before, the "Avengers" had warned Chevron on their
website against repairing the last week's damage.
"We made it clear that no repair works should be done until
our demands are fully met," the group said in a statement. "We
are ready to destroy more pipelines, we won't only destroy
pipelines, but will bring the fight to your tank farm and your
(local) headquarters in Lekki, Lagos."
The group has staged sophisticated attacks that have closed
Shell's 250,000 bpd Forcados terminal and two local refineries.
Shell and Chevron have both evacuated staff, according to labour
unions.
Little is known about the radical group, and efforts by
Reuters to reach it have been unsuccessful.
Crude sales from the Delta account for around 70 percent of
national income in Africa's biggest economy but residents, some
of whom sympathize with the militants, have long complained of
poverty and neglect.
President Muhammadu Buhari has extended a multi-million
dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009 but upset them by
ending generous pipeline protection contracts.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; additional reporting by Terri Wade;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Hugh
Lawson)