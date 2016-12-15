Nigeria signs deal with oil companies to clear unpaid bills

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA Dec 15 Nigeria will clear unpaid bills for production joint-ventures piled up over many years under a deal signed on Thursday with Shell, Chevron, Total, Eni and Exxon Mobil.
The deal would unlock fresh investment in the OPEC member country, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in a speech at the signing ceremony, without giving details.
He said last month the agreement was worth $5.1 billion, or $1.7 billion less than the total amount owed in unpaid bills. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.