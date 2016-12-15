UPDATE 2-Nigeria signs $5.1 billion deal with five oil companies to clear unpaid bills

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ABUJA Dec 15 Nigeria will clear unpaid bills worth $5.1 billion for oil production joint ventures piled up over many years under a deal signed on Thursday with Shell , Chevron, Total, Eni and Exxon Mobil.
The deal would unlock new investment in the OPEC member country, Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said in a speech at the signing ceremony, adding the repayment would take place over the coming five years.
He said the oil majors had given Nigeria a discount of $1.7 billion, lowering the original amount from $6.8 billion.
The agreement would also ensure that future Nigerian payments to production joint-ventures with oil majors would be paid in time, he told reporters after the signing.
Kachikwu also said that Forcados exports would resume soon, without giving any more precise information. The grade has been under force majeure since February after multiple attacks on the pipelines that carry it to the export terminal. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Ulf Laessing; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.