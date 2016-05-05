Militants attack Chevron platform in Niger Delta - navy spokesman

YENAGOA Nigeria May 5 Militants attacked a Chevron platform in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta region late on Wednesday, a navy spokesman said on Thursday.

Chris Ezekobe said the attack occurred about 40 nautical miles from the Escravos terminal, around the southern city of Warri. U.S. energy company Chevron Corp did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The navy spokesman said he did not know which militant group was responsible. There were no immediate details of any casualties.

In a statement, a group known as the Niger Delta Avengers claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it blew up the platform.

