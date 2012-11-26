Nigerian oil export delays for Brass stretch to 4 weeks

GENEVA Nov 26 Delays to Nigerian exports of Brass River crude oil have doubled to nearly a month from two weeks previously, a trade source said on Monday, a sign that production problems in the top African producer are far from over.

Italy's Eni declared force majeure on Brass River loadings earlier this month due to flooding.

A trade source said the Brass grade will load five tankers in January, including four shipments delayed from the December programme. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)