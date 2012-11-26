Nigerian oil export delays for Brass stretch to 4 weeks

DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
GENEVA Nov 26 Delays to Nigerian exports of Brass River crude oil have doubled to nearly a month from two weeks previously, a trade source said on Monday, a sign that production problems in the top African producer are far from over.
Italy's Eni declared force majeure on Brass River loadings earlier this month due to flooding.
A trade source said the Brass grade will load five tankers in January, including four shipments delayed from the December programme. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 24 A strike called by Argentine soccer players over unpaid wages overshadowed Friday's meeting of the country's Football Association (AFA), which was aimed at paving the way for the resumption of the league championships.
