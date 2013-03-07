版本:
Nigeria's Bonga crude exports delayed by 4-5 days

GENEVA, March 7 Nigerian oil shipments from the Shell-operated 200,000 barrel per day Bonga offshore facility are facing delays of up to five days, oil traders said on Thursday.

The reason for the delays was unclear, with one trader saying it was taking longer to fill tankers because of lower-than-expected production.

Shell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
