UPDATE 1-Nigerian oil exports to rise after Bonny cargoes added

GENEVA Aug 9 Nigeria will export four cargoes of Bonny Light crude oil in September, a shipping list showed, boosting monthly exports for the top African producer to around 1.94 million barrels per day.

Most Nigerian September loading programmes were released in July but at the time there were no Bonny cargoes reported.

The four cargoes will be 950,000 barrels each, and daily exports of the light, sweet grade will be 127,000 barrels per day (bpd). In a month with no supply disruptions, Bonny Light exports are typically close to 200,000 bpd, according to Reuters data.

A spokesman for Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday that a force majeure, which relieves the Anglo-Dutch company from contractual deliveries due to actions beyond its control, remained in place on this grade.

A company may opt to keep a force majeure in place if it can only partially meet its contractual commitments.

The Shell spokesman declined to comment on current production levels.