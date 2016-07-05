BUZZ-Nigeria's Qua Iboe loadings delayed by up to five days - traders

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) -
** Exports of Nigeria's largest crude oil stream of Qua Iboe have been pushed back by as much as five days, with operator ExxonMobil planning to issue a revised loading plan, traders said on Tuesday.
** A delay in the ramp up of a pipeline at the Qua Iboe terminal is behind the change to loading plans, according to market sources.
** Qua Iboe was under force majeure from mid-May until early June after an accident on a drilling rig damaged a pipeline, forcing Exxon to lower production.
** Differentials to dated Brent for Qua Iboe had firmed notably after Vitol purchased four August-loading cargoes. There were ten cargoes planned for export in each of July and August. (Reporting By Libby George)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.