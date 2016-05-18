Exxon ramped up output of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude after pipeline damage -traders

NEW YORK May 18 Exxon Mobil has ramped up
production of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil just over a week
after pipeline damage forced it to slow output, traders said on
Wednesday.
The company cut production, and declared force majeure on
exports, after a drilling rig, experiencing mechanical
difficulties, damaged the pipeline it jointly owns with the
state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
Traders said the company began increasing output of
Nigeria's largest crude oil stream earlier this week, with flows
by Tuesday reaching 213,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a target
of 250,000 bpd by Wednesday.
May exports were intended to reach 306,000 bpd after one
cargo was deferred from the initial loading programme. Traders
said the force majeure was still in place.
