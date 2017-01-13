Nigeria's NNPC partners with Schlumberger for exploration

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
ABUJA Jan 13 Nigeria's state oil company said on Friday it will partner with oilfield services company Schlumberger in exploration and reservoir management.
The partnership aims to find commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other inland areas, a statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said.
A research area for the companies will be "exploration and risks assessment studies of the Nigerian Frontier Basins, which include the Upper Benue where NNPC is currently carrying out exploration works", the statement quoted Babatunde Adeniran, chief operating officer of ventures at NNPC, as saying.
Schlumberger has established a $1 billion research fund, of which NNPC also hopes to take advantage, the statement said. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020