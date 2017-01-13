版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 14日 星期六 01:45 BJT

Nigeria's NNPC partners with Schlumberger for exploration

ABUJA Jan 13 Nigeria's state oil company said on Friday it will partner with oilfield services company Schlumberger in exploration and reservoir management.

The partnership aims to find commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other inland areas, a statement from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said.

A research area for the companies will be "exploration and risks assessment studies of the Nigerian Frontier Basins, which include the Upper Benue where NNPC is currently carrying out exploration works", the statement quoted Babatunde Adeniran, chief operating officer of ventures at NNPC, as saying.

Schlumberger has established a $1 billion research fund, of which NNPC also hopes to take advantage, the statement said. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alison Williams)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐