Nigeria court orders temporary transfer of Shell, Eni oilfield

BRIEF-Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
ABUJA Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers released on Thursday showed.
The court orders will last until Nigeria's anti-corruption agency concludes an investigation into how the current owners acquired oil prospecting licence (OPL) 245, the papers said.
This is the latest of many inquiries, including by Dutch and Italian authorities, into the 2011 purchase of the OPL 245 block which could hold up to 9.23 billion barrels of oil, according to industry figures.
The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria declined to comment. Eni did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Additional reporting by Libby George in London; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Fannie Mae announces third front-end credit insurance risk transfer transaction
* Boeing says three new orders (unidentified customer(s) for three 737s) for the week through May 23, 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2gFQsHA) Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, May 25 Universal Pictures on Thursday canceled the London premiere of "The Mummy" following the suicide bombing in Manchester that killed 22 people and caused Britain to raise its terrorism alert to critical.