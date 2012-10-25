Fire caused 19-day outage at oil site-MP Nigeria

GENEVA Oct 25 Oil producer Maurel & Prom
Nigeria said on Thursday that a fire at its OVHOR site
linked to the Trans Forcados pipeline resulted in a 19-day
shutdown.
The fire caused one death and 10 injuries among workers
hired by an unnamed third-party contractor to perform planned
maintenance, according to the company.
OVHOR, which was pumping 41,000 barrels per day at the site
in June via its operator SEPLAT, will resume production by
Friday, it added.
(Reporting by Emma Farge and Joe Brock in Abuja; editing by
Jason Neely)