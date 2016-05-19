Exxon Mobil says Nigeria's Qua Iboe production 'ongoing' despite blocked access to terminal

NEW YORK May 19 Exxon Mobil said production was 'ongoing' at Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil terminal despite 'criminal' activity that obstructed staff access to a bridge leading to the terminal in the early hours of Thursday.

Qua Iboe is currently under force majeure due to an earlier accident that damaged a pipeline, but sources told Reuters earlier this week that Exxon had been ramping up production. (Reporting By Libby George and Simon Falush; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)