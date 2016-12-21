Nigerian union says to end strike over Exxon Mobil sackings

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 21 Nigerian oil workers at Exxon Mobil have decided to end a strike over sackings of staff after earlier agreeing to halt crude oil production, a union official said on Wednesday.
"Production will resume any moment," Lumumba Okugbara, acting general secretary of oil labour union PENGASSAN, told Reuters. "We just rose from a meeting with the management and the issues that had led to the labour impasse have been resolved after the minister of petroleum intervened." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.