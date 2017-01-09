UPDATE 2-Nigerian oil union threatens three-day strike at Exxon Mobil, Chevron

(Adds Exxon Mobil comment)
LAGOS Jan 9 A Nigerian oil labour union will
stage a three-day strike at Chevron and Exxon Mobil
fuel depots from Wednesday in a protest over sackings if
talks with the government fail, union officials said on Monday.
The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers
(NUPENG) said it would make a final decision after its leaders
meet officials from the ministries of petroleum and labour, as
well as the state oil company, on Tuesday in the capital, Abuja.
OPEC member Nigeria has already been hit by low crude prices
and a wave of militant attacks in its southern Niger Delta oil
hub throughout 2016 which has hampered production.
Nigerian labour unions have criticised oil companies for
sacking workers in recent months. Last week NUPENG held a strike
at Total's fuel depots in a row over sackings, but it
was suspended after one day because an agreement was reached.
No details have emerged about the deal.
If the planned strike goes ahead this week, 10,000 workers
could down tools, Tokunbo Korodo, who chairs NUPENG's
southwestern Lagos zone, said.
"There will be a total shutdown of production terminals,
distribution and filling stations. We are talking about the
downstream sector," Korodo said.
Chika Onuegbu, a senior figure in another labour union -
Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria
(PENGASSAN) - said his members would await the outcome of
government talks before deciding whether or not to strike.
An Exxon Mobil spokesman declined to comment, while Chevron
could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and
Ulf Laessing; Additional reporting by Libby George in London;
Editing by Louise Heavens and Alexander Smith)