版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 23:56 BJT

Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise in May - loading plans

    LONDON, March 28 Nigeria's crude oil exports are
set to rise to 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in May,
according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday.
    The programme for the month is up from April's revised
loadings and also puts Nigeria just above Angola's planned
exports of 1.61 million bpd in May.
    While Nigeria had consistently been Africa's largest oil
exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several
times over the past year as it dealt with militant attacks on
oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta. 
    The increase to 54 May cargoes from 52 in April, or 1.61
million bpd, came in part from rising exports of Bonga and
Antan, both of which were hit earlier in the year by scheduled
maintenance.
    Exports of Qua Iboe were expected to be either flat or
lower. April's export plans for Qua Iboe were uncertain, with
some traders showing a programme with nine cargoes and others
with eight.
    Field operator ExxonMobil has re-issued the Qua programme
several times as it grappled with loading delays of as much as
two weeks. Traders said the problem stemmed from pumping issues
and metering issues on the export pipeline. Exxon has declined
to comment.
    
 Grade         May         Barrels     revised      Barrels
               cargoes     per day     April        per day
                                       cargoes      
 Abo           1           23,000      1            23,000
 Agbami        8           252,000     7            228,000
 Amenam        4           123,000     2            63,000
 Antan         2           42,000      0***         0***
 Bonga         6           184,000     4***         127,000***
 Bonny Light   6           189,000     8            232,000
 Brass River   5           112,000     4            108,000
 EA            1           31,000      1            32,000
 Ebok          1           21,000      0            0
 Erha          4           129,000     4            133,000
 Escravos      5           153,000     6            190,000
 Forcados**    0           0           0            0
 Okono         1           29,000                   
 Okwori        0           0           1            22,000
 Oyo*                                               
 Pennington*                                        
 Qua Iboe      8           245,000     9            285,000
 Usan          3           97,000      4            133,000
 Yoho          1           31,000      1            32,000
 Total         56          1.66 mln    52           1.61 mln
 *Not yet available
**Grade under force majeure
***Field maintenance

 (Reporting by Libby George; editing by David Clarke)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐