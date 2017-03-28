Nigeria's crude oil exports to rise in May - loading plans

LONDON, March 28 Nigeria's crude oil exports are
set to rise to 1.66 million barrels per day (bpd) in May,
according to a loading programme compiled by Reuters on Tuesday.
The programme for the month is up from April's revised
loadings and also puts Nigeria just above Angola's planned
exports of 1.61 million bpd in May.
While Nigeria had consistently been Africa's largest oil
exporter, its loadings have fallen below those of Angola several
times over the past year as it dealt with militant attacks on
oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.
The increase to 54 May cargoes from 52 in April, or 1.61
million bpd, came in part from rising exports of Bonga and
Antan, both of which were hit earlier in the year by scheduled
maintenance.
Exports of Qua Iboe were expected to be either flat or
lower. April's export plans for Qua Iboe were uncertain, with
some traders showing a programme with nine cargoes and others
with eight.
Field operator ExxonMobil has re-issued the Qua programme
several times as it grappled with loading delays of as much as
two weeks. Traders said the problem stemmed from pumping issues
and metering issues on the export pipeline. Exxon has declined
to comment.
Grade May Barrels revised Barrels
cargoes per day April per day
cargoes
Abo 1 23,000 1 23,000
Agbami 8 252,000 7 228,000
Amenam 4 123,000 2 63,000
Antan 2 42,000 0*** 0***
Bonga 6 184,000 4*** 127,000***
Bonny Light 6 189,000 8 232,000
Brass River 5 112,000 4 108,000
EA 1 31,000 1 32,000
Ebok 1 21,000 0 0
Erha 4 129,000 4 133,000
Escravos 5 153,000 6 190,000
Forcados** 0 0 0 0
Okono 1 29,000
Okwori 0 0 1 22,000
Oyo*
Pennington*
Qua Iboe 8 245,000 9 285,000
Usan 3 97,000 4 133,000
Yoho 1 31,000 1 32,000
Total 56 1.66 mln 52 1.61 mln
*Not yet available
**Grade under force majeure
***Field maintenance
